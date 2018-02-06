New Spaç copper plant angers former politically persecuted
Story Highlights
- Fatos Lubonja, a writer and media analyst who spent 11 years of imprisonment in the notorious Spaç prison camp, a remote site in northeastern Albania, describes the investment "criminal violence against remembrance."
Related Articles
TIRANA, Feb. 6 – The construction of a copper ore enrichment plant near the notorious former Spaç prison for the politically persecuted under communism has angered some of the personalities