General elections effect worsened water companies’ performance, report shows
Story Highlights
- "One of the main reasons of this downward trend in performance was that 2017 was an electoral year which is usually accompanied by an artificial increase in the number of water company employees and a lower law enforcement reflected on decline in bill collection rates," says a report by the country’s water regulator
TIRANA, Feb. 7 – As the government has launched a nationwide campaign to crack down on illegal water connections and accumulated unpaid bills, a report by the country’s water regulator