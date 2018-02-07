Banks post historic high profits of €165 mln as they write off bad debt
- The record high profits come at a time when credit struggled to remain at positive growth rates, registering a mere 0.5 growth rate but moderate rates of about 3 percent when adjusted for the exchange rate effect and the NPL write-offs
TIRANA, Feb. 7 – A sharp cut in provisioning needs as non-performing loans continue their downward trend supported by the mandatory write-offs of loans that have spent three years in