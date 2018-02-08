Investment funds return to growth as net assets exceed half a billion euros
Story Highlights
- Net assets in the three investment funds rose by an annual 11.4 percent to 72.7 billion lek (€547 mln), accounting for about 5 percent of the country's GDP, shows a report by the country's Financial Supervisory Authority
TIRANA, Feb. 8 – Investment funds returned to double digit growth rates in 2017 after suffering a modest contraction in 2016, the first since their establishment in 2012 and rapid