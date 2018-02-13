De-euroization’s contribution to the national economy and Albanians’ welfare
Story Highlights
- De-euroization is not and will not be an easy undertaking
- on the other hand it is a very complex challenge. To date, we have managed to ensure and maintain a stable macro-economic environment and low inflation rate thanks to the established and efficient Bank of Albania policies. In the meanwhile, there is still a lot to do in converting the fiscal deficit to surplus and the development and deepening of the national capital (securities) market.
Related Articles
By Elvin Meka* De-dollarization and de-euroization has been a much used term in the academic realm for a long time, as well as a much targeted and sought-after practice to