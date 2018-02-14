IMF urges Albania to press ahead with reforms
Story Highlights
- "The global economy is in an upswing. This includes Europe, where inflation and interest rates remain low. However, such favorable external conditions are not going to last forever. So now is the time to press ahead with reforms and build up stronger economic and financial defenses," says Tao Zhang, the IMF deputy managing director
Related Articles
TIRANA, Feb. 14 – Improvements in infrastructure, the business environment and rule of law will boost Albania’s growth potential, a senior International Monetary Fund official said during a visit to