Heavy rainfall lifts hydro-dependent electricity sector out of crisis
Story Highlights
- The situation has relieved public finances of a huge burden after a prolonged drought in 2017 forced the country to make costly electricity imports of about €200 million in the second half of the year, ranking the wholly hydro-dependent domestic electricity generation as the key threat facing the 2018 budget
Related Articles
TIRANA, Feb. 14 – Heavy rainfall during the past couple of months has lifted Albania’s hydro-dependent electricity system out of crisis with state-run KESH power utility now meeting domestic consumption