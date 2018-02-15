De-euroization will not be war against euro, governor says
Story Highlights
- "The euroisation is currently 10 percent above the optimal rate. De-euroisation is not war against the euro, but stimulus on the increased use of the national currency, lek, in the national economy and this is mainly being carried out to increase the efficiency and flexibility of monetary policy and consolidate financial stability in Albania,” says governor Sejko
Related Articles
TIRANA, Feb. 15 – Albania’s central bank governor says the de-euroization measures will target a gradual reduction in the current widespread use of Europe’s single currency by about 10 percent