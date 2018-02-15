Russia seeks pragmatic approach in deadlock with Albania relations, ambassador tells AIIS forum
Story Highlights
- “For me as Russia's ambassador to Albania, my prime objective and the embassy's main task is re-establishing cooperation and mutual trust between the two countries and people to the high level it used to exist. I am sure we have everything to achieve this,” said ambassador Karpushin, a career diplomat who has been serving as Russia’s ambassador to Albania for the past three years
TIRANA, Feb. 15 – Russia is willing to boost its political and economic ties with Albania if the Balkan country adopts a more pragmatic approach like some of Europe’s leading