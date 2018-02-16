Mosques to be reconstructed under Ministry of Culture initiative

TIRANA, Feb. 15 – Minister of Culture Mirela Kumbaro announced this week that five Islamic faith monuments throughout Albania will be restored.

The decision comes under a cooperation agreement signed between the ministry of culture and the Muslim Community of Albania, head of which is Skёnder Bruçaj.

Kumbaro said that most of the monuments selected have not had a proper restoration in the last years, and are in need of a thorough one.

“The preparation and approval phase of the project is already finished, and we will soon start construction in these sites,” Kumbaro said.

She added that in addition to the five selected monuments, attention will also be given to the Plumbi Mosque of Shkodra, which is also in need of thorough restoration.

The Plumbi Mosque has been flooded several times through the years. Kumbaro said that in order to save the monument once and for all, a dam will be built at its proximity.

Three of the mosques that will be restored are in Berat, while the other two are located in Tirana and Berat respectively. The restoration process will be funded by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TCCA).