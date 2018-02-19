Waste burning, an environmental time bomb for Durres
- Hundreds of metric tons of waste is disposed of each day at an improvised landfill just few kilometers out of the city of Durres and only hundreds of meters away from the local “Aleksander Moisiu” public university, with constant waste burning being an imminent threat to the health of some 175,000 residents of the Durres municipality and some 18,000 university students
TIRANA, Feb. 19 – Waste burning in the open air just outside Durres, Albania’s second largest city, and next to a public university, has sparked serious health and environmental concerns