Low taxes not enough for Italian companies to invest in Albania, ambassador says
Story Highlights
- “Despite considerable progress in several sectors, there is need to work and create conditions for a safe, fair and steady treatment as time goes by. If the tax rate plays an important role in selecting the investment country, in my opinion, but also the opinion of economic operators this embassy keeps in touch daily, that is no the key element,” says Italian ambassador to Tirana Alberto Cutillo.
TIRANA, Feb. 19 – Low taxes are not enough when it comes to major Italian investors to consider Albania, their tiny neighbor across the Adriatic, as an investment destination, says