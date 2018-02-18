Gjirokaster mudslide affected protest lack of timely response to damages

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times February 18, 2018 10:00

Gjirokaster mudslide affected protest lack of timely response to damages

Story Highlights

  • The workers sent to remove the dirt massive that overtook the eight-floored building home to 21 families reportedly interrupted its removal, waiting for another group of experts to re-evaluate the situation.

Related Articles

TIRANA, Feb. 18 – The Gjirokaster citizens that were affected by last week’s severe mudslide, which risked the total collapse of a building and damaged several houses and a road

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times February 18, 2018 10:00

Free-to-read articles

Read More