National currency gains ground on rumored de-euroization psychological effect

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times February 20, 2018 13:50

National currency gains ground on rumored de-euroization psychological effect

Story Highlights

  • Announcing the recent de-euroisation measures, Albania's central bank governor Gent Sejko said the strategy to reduce Euro-denominated loans and deposits, could have a psychological effect on the exchange rate

Related Articles

TIRANA, Feb. 20 – Albania’s national currency, lek, has gained significant ground against Europe’s single currency during the past month in an uncommon trend for the beginning of the year

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times February 20, 2018 13:50

Free-to-read articles

Read More