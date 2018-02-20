National currency gains ground on rumored de-euroization psychological effect
Story Highlights
- Announcing the recent de-euroisation measures, Albania's central bank governor Gent Sejko said the strategy to reduce Euro-denominated loans and deposits, could have a psychological effect on the exchange rate
TIRANA, Feb. 20 – Albania’s national currency, lek, has gained significant ground against Europe’s single currency during the past month in an uncommon trend for the beginning of the year