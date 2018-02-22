Relations between media and politics in Albania
"The developments of the last four years indicate that we have arrived at a situation in which almost all the important media outlets, with rare exceptions, have lined up more or less on the side of power, thus harming their public mission in the name of business interests and increasingly abandoning the position the "fourth estate." There are authors who see a kind of "Putinization of media" in this this situation."
By Rrapo Zguri* The transition of Albanian media toward free and independent media has been part and a reflection of the overall political-social transition of the country after the fall