Transparency International: Albania’s corruption perception worsens
Story Highlights
- Corruption is highly perceived in Albania's public sector with the judiciary and health sectors as well as politicians topping the list. High levels of corruption and an inefficient judiciary are also considered a key barrier for the country to attract foreign direct investment and much-needed know-how to bridge the huge gap with EU member countries.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Feb. 22 – Albania lost eight places in the 2017 Corruption Perception Index, ranking 91st out of 180 countries, on par with Bosnia and Herzegovina and leaving behind only