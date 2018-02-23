‘Hundred Villages’ program to be implemented at a time of need for the country’s south
Story Highlights
- One of the villages is Europe’s once cannabis capital, the Lazarat village that has lost its shine and lavish lifestyle after a police crackdown in mid-2014 and which, along with villages Zhulat, Dhoksati and those surrounding the archeological Antigonea site, will undergo an infrastructural upgrade in a bid to make them agribusiness - oriented by supporting local production.
TIRANA, Feb. 18 – The 100 Villages program recently launched by the Ministry of Culture will start off its “integrated development of rural areas” in four villages containing natural and