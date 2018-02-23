Kosovo celebrates ten year independence anniversary amid international congratulations

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times February 23, 2018 10:52

Kosovo celebrates ten year independence anniversary amid international congratulations

Story Highlights

  • Kosovo’s assembly declared the country’s independence in Feb. 2008
  • that same year, the country was recognized by a number of powerful actors, such as the US, Japan and majority of EU states.

Related Articles

TIRANA, Feb. 17 – This Saturday marked Kosovo’s ten year independence anniversary, finding Prishtina in celebration among public wishes by some of the newborn country’s international stars and Albanian political

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times February 23, 2018 10:52

Free-to-read articles

Read More