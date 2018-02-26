EBRD: Catching up with EU living standards, an uphill battle that could take centuries for Western Balkans
Story Highlights
- “The speed of catch up would depend on the pace of addressing the challenges that hamper the region from developing its full potential. Full EU convergence will require states to implement a determined and comprehensive reform agenda towards boosting productivity and investment," says an EBRD diagnostic report as the financial institution hosted its third Western Balkans London investment summit this week
TIRANA, Feb. 26 – Albania and other Western Balkans EU aspirant countries could need up to two centuries to catch up with EU living standards, a report by London-based European