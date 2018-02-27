Tax authorities warn of penalties over fictitious business closures
- The phenomenon comes as business closures in the first two months of this year hit a record of about 45 a day, hinting tougher competition amid poor consumption and a new upcoming hike in the tax burden
TIRANA, Feb. 27 – Albania’s tax authorities have warned of penalties over alleged growing fictitious business de-registrations and suspension of activity as thousands of micro and small businesses are expected