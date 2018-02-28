Poor human resource management leads to unproductive Albanian workers, study shows
- Managers in Albania understand and are aware of the importance of having good workers in their company, but the ‘good’ ones often refers to diligent, hardworking and obedient not in terms of creative and entrepreneurial, a survey has shown
TIRANA, Feb. 28 – Companies operating in Albania pay little attention to human resource management, leading to unproductive workers who are always looking for new job opportunities rather than being