Pessimistic scenario unveils challenges ahead for Albanian economy
Story Highlights
- In its 2018-2020 economic reform program, the Albanian government forecasts GDP growth could range as low as 2.7 percent to 2.9 percent over 2018-2020 in case of worse than expected performance in lending to the economy and lower than expected mid-term pace and impact of the country's structural reforms related to strengthening rule of law and business climate
Related Articles
TIRANA, Feb. 28 – The Albanian government’s baseline scenario is that the country’s growth will range between 4.2 percent to 4.4 percent over the next three years, but a pessimistic