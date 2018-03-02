Editorial: Fighting organized crime: Follow the money
Story Highlights
- Ultimately, a society knows the ills that come from an entrenched organized crime presence, and Albania is showing the classical signs of such entrenchment. Beyond murders in the streets and elements of state capture, organized crime is now doing a fine job of placing the European dream just out of reach for another generation of Albanians.
Related Articles
This week more than 600 kilos of cocaine were seized in Durres, the largest load ever of its kind to be seized by Albanian law enforcement authorities. This massive seizure