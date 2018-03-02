New social assistance program widens divide over poverty in the country between govt’ and opposition

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times March 2, 2018 09:57

New social assistance program widens divide over poverty in the country between govt’ and opposition

Story Highlights

  • According to the opposition’s Democratic Party (DP) leader Lulzim Basha, the Rama government is not only failing to create new jobs, but is actually shutting down jobs by the day.

Related Articles

TIRANA, Feb. 26 – Last week’s debate between the government and opposition over the new automated social assistance program which cut off thousands has magnified this week to also include

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times March 2, 2018 09:57

Free-to-read articles

Read More