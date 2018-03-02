New social assistance program widens divide over poverty in the country between govt’ and opposition
- According to the opposition’s Democratic Party (DP) leader Lulzim Basha, the Rama government is not only failing to create new jobs, but is actually shutting down jobs by the day.
TIRANA, Feb. 26 – Last week’s debate between the government and opposition over the new automated social assistance program which cut off thousands has magnified this week to also include