Opposition request to cut off temporary GP denied by Legislative Council
Story Highlights
- The DP’s proposal mainly aims to sack temporary General Prosecutor Arta Marku, who the opposition says was unconstitutionally named in the parliamentary session of Dec. 18, 2017 for not going through the judicial vetting reform.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Feb. 28 – The Legislative Council didn’t approve the opposition’s Democratic Party (DP) request this week to constitutional amendments for the general prosecutor position which caused debate in the