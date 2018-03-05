Underperforming revenue led to lower than projected public investment in 2017
- Government revenue failed to meet the annual target by a considerable 2.8 percent, equal to 12.5 billion lek (€94 million) in 2017. As a result, public investment failed to meet targets by 4.9 billion lek (€36.6 million), although it rose to a six-year high of 68.5 billion lek (€514 million), representing 4.4 percent of the GDP, according to the finance ministry
TIRANA, March 5 – Albania’s public finances registered positive growth rates for the fourth year in a row in 2017 but failed to meet the government’s overoptimistic forecast for an