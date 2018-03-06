Tourism strategies that need a ‘strategy’
- At the end of the day, the sector has been in chaos for 25 years, with no standards, hotels with no star classification, unlicensed travel agencies and tour operators, tour guides with no certified curricula which they can qualify on and get tested periodically, tourist transportation which is even worse because nobody has dealt with it even though it is the riskiest part in the package holiday, without mentioning uninspected and uncategorized restaurants, cultural attractions that apply last-minute price hikes even though the package holidays have been booked months earlier, etc.
By Kliton Gerxhani* The tourism ministry has been promoting the 2018-2022 draft strategy on tourism. That is the fourth strategy so far after the 1993-2010, the 2002-2012 and the 2007-2013