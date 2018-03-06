New strategy targets turning tourism into key driver of economy
- The new strategy comes after the country has lacked one for the past four years and at time when state authorities claim Albania attracted a record high of more than 5 million tourists and generated about €1.5 billion in the travel and tourism industry in 2017, despite experts questioning the reliability of data on the number of tourists
TIRANA, March 6 – Albanian authorities have drafted a new five-year strategy on tourism with the goal of turning the emerging sector into a key driver of sustainable development that