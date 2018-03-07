IMF warns Albania must suspend ambitious €1 billion PPP project
Story Highlights
- "We have declared that the institutional framework on the management of concessions remains inappropriate. Of course, building the right capacities and institutions requires a certain period of time, that's why we have advised the government to take a short break and suspend the granting of new concessions," IMF’s Jens Reinke told a TV interview this week
TIRANA, March 7 – The International Monetary Fund says it has advised the Albanian government to temporarily suspend its ambitious €1 billion public private partnership project until guarantees are put