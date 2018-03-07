Incinerators taking waste recycling industry to bankruptcy, business representatives say
Story Highlights
- The Union of Albanian Producers and the Association of Recyclers have condemned what they call extra-legal actions for several months now by the State Environment Inspectorate against a considerable number of private operators active in waste collection and recycling in Tirana
TIRANA, March 7 – Business associations say the waste recycling industry in the country is on the brink of bankruptcy after state inspectors have revoked licences to local companies operating