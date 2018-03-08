Turkey turns into top destination as record 100,000 Albanians travelled in 2017
Story Highlights
- Data published by Turkey’s tourism ministry shows 103,600 Albanians visited Turkey during the whole of 2017, a 25 percent increase compared to 2016, making Albanians among the few European tourists whose number of tourists has been on a constant upward trend in the past few years despite security concerns hitting Turkey's huge tourism industry over the past few years
Related Articles
TIRANA, March 8 – A record of more than 100,000 Albanians visited Turkey last year, making it one of the top travel destinations, especially for the summer vacations. Data published