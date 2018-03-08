One out of three public administration employees hired illegally, Commissioner says
- Out of 2,803 employment procedures inspected by the Commissioner for the Supervision of the Civil Service in 2017, 839 of them, or about 30 percent, were carried out through a simple appointment procedure by the head of the institution in violation of the law under temporary contracts.
TIRANA, March 8 – One out of three public administration employees in 2017 got their jobs through direct appointments by heads of state institutions, avoiding lengthy and complicated procedures through