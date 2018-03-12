Businesses, households can now pay 13 taxes online

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times March 12, 2018 11:56

Businesses, households can now pay 13 taxes online

Story Highlights

  • The easier procedures are offered as part of a deregulation reform that the Albanian government has undertaken in a bid to improve the business climate by reducing bureaucracy through the introduction of more electronic services

Related Articles

TIRANA, March 12 – Businesses and households will be able to pay thirteen taxes online through the e-Albania government portal within this month, saving time and printing costs, the tax

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times March 12, 2018 11:56

Free-to-read articles

Read More