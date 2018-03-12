Italy continues to dominate more than half of Albania’s air transport market

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times March 12, 2018 14:41

Italy continues to dominate more than half of Albania’s air transport market

Story Highlights

  • Albawings, the sole Albanian-owned carrier serving Italian destinations, increased its market share to 8 percent in 2017, up from a mere 2 percent in 2016 when it launched its operations

Related Articles

TIRANA, March 12 – Italian destinations offered by Italian-owned carriers dominate flights to and from Tirana International Airport, Albania’s sole international airport and one of the country’s key passenger hubs.

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times March 12, 2018 14:41

Free-to-read articles

Read More