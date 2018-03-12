Italy continues to dominate more than half of Albania’s air transport market
Story Highlights
- Albawings, the sole Albanian-owned carrier serving Italian destinations, increased its market share to 8 percent in 2017, up from a mere 2 percent in 2016 when it launched its operations
Related Articles
TIRANA, March 12 – Italian destinations offered by Italian-owned carriers dominate flights to and from Tirana International Airport, Albania’s sole international airport and one of the country’s key passenger hubs.