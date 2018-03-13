Fearing massive bankruptcies, small businesses warn of protests over VAT inclusion
Story Highlights
- The Small Business Association has warned of protests unless the government withdraws from its decision to apply VAT on all businesses with an annual turnover of more than 2 million lek (€15,000), claiming that 50,000 businesses risk closure
TIRANA, March 13 – As a value added tax reform is about to enter into force next April, thousands of micro and small businesses fear their tax burden will sharply