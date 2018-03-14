Gov’t defies IMF warnings as way paved for new €244 mln PPP project
Story Highlights
- The new major project is a €244 million 21-km highway linking Tirana to northern Albanian routes and comes as unsolicited bid by Gener 2, one of the country’s leading construction companies, under a proposed 10-year PPP
Related Articles
TIRANA, March 14 – The Albanian government has paved the way for a new major public private partnership project as part of its ambitious €1 billion PPP program, defying warnings