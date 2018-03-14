Summer Day has thousands visiting Tirana, Elbasan to celebrate the end of winter
- Elbasan, in central Albania, is the origin city of the Summer Day celebration, attracting people from close-by villages and towns to enjoy the sunlight and the ballokum - the characteristic Summer Day cookie that has become the city’s speciality. Tirana attracts thousands more, as it has become a tradition for the capital to celebrate with a tight schedule of culture activities.
TIRANA, March 14 – The annual pagan holiday celebrating the official end of winter nationwide – Summer Day – had thousands flocking the capital and the city of Elbasan on Wednesday despite