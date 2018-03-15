Coastal area land registration controversially suspended to support strategic investment
Story Highlights
- “Under the government decision approved this week, the government shamelessly gives priority to investors for the property that belongs to somebody else, openly violating not only the country's constitution, but also one of the most important points set by the EU to open accession negotiations," says opposition Democratic Party MP Jorida Tabaku
Related Articles
TIRANA, March 15 – The Albanian government has suspended the real estate registration process in coastal areas as part of a strategic investment law providing investors tax incentives and state-owned