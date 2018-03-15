Albania beats established destinations to rate safe 2018 destination for Britons
Story Highlights
- Albania is rated as a country where terror can't be ruled out compared to established destinations such as France and Turkey where the terror threat is ‘very likely’ and Spain and Italy with a ‘likely’ terror threat and where tourists are advised to be vigilant, according to the UK's Foreign and Commonwealth Office travel advice
TIRANA, March 15 – Albania has been placed on the list of safe countries for Britons to visit for 2018 at a time when major destinations face severe to likely