Macedonia approves Albanian as official language amid parliamentary tension
- Macedonia’s former Prime Minister Nikolla Gruevski tried to physically prevent the head of parliament Talat Xhaferi from leading the session, which nevertheless went on and approved the law despite citizen protests outside the parliament.
TIRANA, March 14 – The Macedonian parliament approved on Wednesday by 64 votes the law on language which allows a wider usage of the Albanian language in the country’s local