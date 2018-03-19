Authorities take down human-trafficking organizations, arrest 39 in the process
- Part of the arrested were four border police officers from the Hani i Hotit and Qafe Thane border points, while the operation mobilized forces from the US, Spain, France, Italy, Kosovo, SELEC, Interpol and other international security organizations.
TIRANA, March 19 – Albanian police, in cooperation with American, Canadian and other Mediterranean countries’ authorities, made 39 arrests and declared 12 persons wanted this week – all part of