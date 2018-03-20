Albanian sheep, goats get green light for export to Serbia

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times March 20, 2018 11:43

Albanian sheep, goats get green light for export to Serbia

Story Highlights

  • “This is great news for Albanian farmers whose production was up to now destined only for the internal market. From now on, this market is expanded by another market of 7 million residents such as that of Serbia," Albania's agriculture ministry said in a statement

Related Articles

TIRANA, March 20 – Albanian sheep and goats and their meat have been given the green light to be exported to Serbia, penetrating regional markets for the first time following

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times March 20, 2018 11:43

Free-to-read articles

Read More