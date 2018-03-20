Court places Lezha’s mayor under house arrest for land and office abuse
Story Highlights
- It was suspected that, through a close cooperation between officials and citizens now wanted, there was abuse of office, falsification of documents, as well as altering and embezzling of approximately 234,548 square meters of the publicly-owned coastal land called Rana e Hedhun.
Related Articles
TIRANA, March 20 – Lezha’s first instance court gave the mayor of Lezha’s municipality Fran Frrokaj and nine other district officials the court decision ‘under house arrest’ after detaining them