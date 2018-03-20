Another 22,000 Albanians applied for asylum in 2017 triggering concern on economy
Story Highlights
- The high number of asylum seekers in the past four years, the ongoing legal migration and a sharp decline in birth rates have sparked concerns over a rapidly shrinking population with negative impacts for the country’s developing economy of 2.8 million residents, already suffering one of the world’s highest per capita migration with 1.5 million Albanians living and working abroad
TIRANA, March 20 – The number of first-time Albanian asylum seekers to EU member countries dropped by about a quarter to 22,000 in 2017, but Albanians continued remaining on the