IMF warns of new external, internal threats to Albania’s mid-term growth prospects
Story Highlights
- Mid-term prospects remain lukewarm as the IMF expects Albania's growth to remain almost unchanged until 2021 when the ruling Socialists' second consecutive mandate expires, with growth ranging from 3.7 to 3.9 percent. The forecasts are considerably lower to the Albanian government's optimistic scenario of growth recovering between 4.2 percent to 4.5 percent over 2018-2021
Related Articles
TIRANA, March 21 – The International Monetary Fund has warned of a series of risks on the horizon facing Albania’s growth prospects, mainly related to developments in the EU, Albania’s