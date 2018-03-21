World Bank: Albania has region’s highest level of informal workers
Story Highlights
- Albania’s informal employment dropped to 40 percent at the end of 2016, down from 51.3 percent in 2014, but yet remaining the region's highest with an estimated 464,000 informal workers in 2016, the overwhelming majority of whom self-employed in the agriculture sector, a report shows
TIRANA, March 21 – A late 2015 nationwide campaign that Albania launched to tackle high levels of tax evasion, estimated at 30 percent of the GDP, managed to considerably reduce