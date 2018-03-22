Opposition, experts worried over IMF warnings on Albanian economy
Story Highlights
- “The IMF mission has issued critical and serious warnings about the country's future. The IMF has issued a clear message that Albania's economic situation will further deteriorate in the future," says Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha
Related Articles
TIRANA, March 22 – The IMF warnings on the risks facing the country’s economy, mainly related to the expected negative effects that PPPs could have on the public debt reduction