AmCham: Business climate deteriorated in 2017
Story Highlights
- “The slight decline in the business index confirms that a lot remains to be done to improve the business climate in the country. Legislation, taxes and regulatory systems should promote sustainable and fair economic development," says U.S. Ambassador Donald Lu
TIRANA, March 22 – Albania’s business climate is perceived to have slightly deteriorated last year after recovering to a five-year high in 2016, with the high level of taxes and