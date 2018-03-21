As much of Shkodra area floods, gov’t won’t declare civil emergency
By Tirana Times March 21, 2018 13:21
Story Highlights
- About 4,500 hectares of agricultural land are under water and more than 200 buildings are critically surrounded by it, according to local reports.
Related Articles
By Tirana Times March 21, 2018 13:21
Free-to-read articles
- Albania coach worried over key players’ condition ahead of Norway friendly
- Albania’s Voskopoja churches make it to Europe’s 7 most endangered heritage sites
- ‘Italians and Albanians are cousins divided by the Adriatic’
- Robert D. Kaplan: Europe, the US and early-stage globalization
- Energy can be an important engine in Albania’s economy as it has been in Norway for more than a century
- Lazio sporting director says he could leave only if he becomes Albania’s coach
- Stefano Boeri Architetti’s new public schools will be open every day of the year in Tirana