Experts urge government to properly measure poverty levels
Story Highlights
- ‘If we use more normal poverty criteria, more than half of the population lives in relative poverty. If we use similar criteria as those in Macedonia and other region countries, we see the majority of the population lives in poverty,’ says Selami Xhepa, an economics scholar.
Related Articles
TIRANA, March 21 – As debates over the new social assistance scheme continue to lead parliamentary sessions, statistics in the country show that 40 to 50 percent of Albanians live